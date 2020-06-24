Prescription drug case fraud

Steve Urbanski and his wife leaves Federal Court in Camden on Friday. August 18, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Steve Urbanski, a pharmacological broker, served as a recruiter in the conspiracy. As part of the plea agreement, Urbanski will forfeit more than $113,668 and pay restitution of $752,291.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments