Lacey Township committee

Steven Kennis

Political Party: Republican

Age: 48

Hometown: Lacey Township

Current job: N/A

Education: B.S. from Trenton State College (College of New Jersey)

Political message: "To continue to provide the level of service and quality of life Lacey residents have come to expect at a cost that is manageable to our Lacey taxpayers."

