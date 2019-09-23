Lacey Township committee
Steven Kennis
Political Party: Republican
Age: 48
Hometown: Lacey Township
Current job: N/A
Education: B.S. from Trenton State College (College of New Jersey)
Political message: "To continue to provide the level of service and quality of life Lacey residents have come to expect at a cost that is manageable to our Lacey taxpayers."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.