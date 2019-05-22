Tony Stewart headlines a Joe Gibbs Racing trio that has been elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
The three-time Cup Series champion will be inducted alongside car owner Joe Gibbs and former teammate Bobby Labonte. Driver Buddy Baker and mechanic Waddell Wilson were also voted in Wednesday.
Stewart won 49 Cup Series races during his 17-year NASCAR career, including championships in 2002 and 2005 driving for Gibbs and another in 2011 with Stewart-Haas Racing. He won another championship as an owner in 2014 with driver Kevin Harvick.
Labonte won the Cup Series title in 2000, giving Gibbs the first of his four championships at NASCAR's highest level. Gibbs, the Super Bowl-winning former coach of the Washington Redskins and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, won his most recent owner championship in 2015 with Kyle Busch behind the wheel.
Boxing
IOC could remove sport from Tokyo Games: Dealing a blow to Olympic boxing officials after months of investigations, the IOC has set up a vote next month on removing the sport's governing body AIBA from organizing bouts at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
The International Olympic Committee's executive board on Wednesday proposed suspending AIBA — a move that will go before the full IOC membership at their June 24-26 annual meeting. However, the IOC intends to keep boxing's 13 medal events on the Tokyo program.
Football
Replay rules could be refined: NFL owners gave the competition committee the go-ahead Wednesday to decide whether to refine the new rule allowing replay challenges involving pass interference.
The proposed tweak would take the decision on whether to review in the final two minutes of each half out of the hands of the officials. Reviews in the final two minutes would instead require a coach's challenge.
The league fears too many stoppages of play in the closing minutes if reviews are left up to the officials. A decision on whether to make the change will come after the committee consults with coaches next month.
Owners voted in March to allow interference calls or non-calls to be challenged by coaches and reviewed via replay as a one-year experiment.
Soccer
World Cup to stay at 32 teams: FIFA scrapped plans to expand the 2022 Qatar World Cup to 48 nations, deciding Wednesday to stick with 32 countries due to the political and logistical complexities of using another Persian Gulf nation.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino's hopes of expanding the Middle East's first World Cup in the region were stymied by the regional diplomatic crisis and the governing body's demands on host nations to adhere to its human and labor rights requirements. That means the World Cup will not be expanded until 2026, with FIFA already having approved a format with 48 teams for that tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Basketball
Michigan hires Howard as basketball coach: Juwan Howard is coming back to Michigan.
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Howard has agreed to a five-year deal to take over as coach of his alma mater. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the announcement had not been made.