Today is Primary Election Day.
Registered voters who still haven't voted can either go to the polls and vote with a paper provisional ballot or drop off a filled-out vote-by-mail ballot at the Post Office to be postmarked today, in one of five secure drop boxes in each county, or at the Board of Elections Office in their counties.
Each registered voter recently received a postcard with his/her polling place listed.
Registered voters who are unaffiliated with any party may also vote by going in person to the county Clerk's Office up to 3 p.m. and requesting a vote-by-mail ballot. Unaffiliated voters must declare themselves either Democrats or Republicans to vote.
The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and that is the cutoff for putting ballots in drop boxes as well.
Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be eligible to be counted by Boards of Election as long as they are received within a week of the close of polls.
