Secure Drop Boxes for Ballots

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic County's five secure lock boxes, which are under 24/7 camera surveillance, are located at the Atlantic County Office Building, 1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City; Galloway Township Municipal Hall, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road; the Hammonton Municipal Building at 100 Central Ave.; at the Egg Harbor Township Municipal Hall, 3515 Bargaintown Road; and at the Buena Vista Township Municipal Hall, 890 Harding Highway.

CAPE MAY

Lower Township Public Safety Building (court entrance) in the Cape May County Airport Complex; Cape May County Clerk’s Office at 7 North Main Street (Route 9 South side); Cape May County Public Works Building, 536 Woodbine-Ocean View Road; Sea Isle City Branch Cape May County Library, 4800 Central Avenue; and Stone Harbor Branch Cape May County Library, 9516 2nd Avenue.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Cumberland County Library, 800 East Commerce Street, Bridgeton; Commercial Township Municipal Building, 1768 Main Street, Port Norris; City of Millville Municipal Building, 12 South High Street, Millville; CCTEC, 3400 College Drive, Vineland; Cumberland County Division of Social Services, 275 North Delsea Drive, Vineland.

OCEAN COUNTY

Ballots can be dropped off into the secure ballot drop boxes at the following locations: The Northern Ocean County Resource Center, 225 4th S., Lakewood; Ocean County Southern Service Center, 179 South Main St., Manahawkin; the Ocean County Parking Garage, Madison Avenue, Toms River; the Brick Township Municipal Building, 401 Chambers Bridge Road, Brick Township, and the Manchester Branch of the Ocean County Library, 21 Colonial Drive, Manchester Township.