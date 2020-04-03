Jen Radwanski, director of Parent and Family Partnerships at Stockton University, stitched two dozen masks for the Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Burlington County, according to a post from the college.

"As a professional quilter, I just felt this was something I had to do. I had the supplies and reached out to my colleague Mark Adelung to see if they needed them, and they did," she explained.

