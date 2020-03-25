Stockton esports.jpeg

Stockton 'Rocket League' esports team Vincent Nelson, of Bayville, Geno Copertino, of Brigantine, and Alex Lee, of Linwood.

The Stockton University "Rocket League" esports team capped its spring season with a second-place finish at the Collegiate Rocket League Eastern Conference playoffs.

Linwood resident Alex Lee, Brigantine resident Geno Copertino and Bayville resident Vincent Nelson each led the sixth-seeded Ospreys in the tournament.

The games were played remotely from March 16-18.

The trio also captured the Alpha North Esports Battle of the Colleges title Feb. 8 at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

“Stockton’s 'Rocket League' team has consistently performed at an extremely high level, winning several tough matchups to make it into the 2020 CRL playoffs,” Stockton esports program manager and coach Demetrios Roubos said in a news release.

Stockton earned a 4-1 victory over Rowan University in the "Rocket League" semifinals, winning almost $4,000 in scholarships.

The Ospreys also defeated teams from the University of Ottawa, University of North Texas and the University of Michigan in the tournament.

In the regular season, Stockton defeated Ohio State, South Florida, Central Florida and Georgia.

“They really stepped their game up this season and are playing so well together,” added Roubos, who is also the associate director of information security at the university.

Stockton esports also competes in "Fortnite," "Overwatch," "League of Legends," "Super Smash Brothers" and "Hearthstone" leagues. In 2019, the Fortnite team won the Eastern College Athletics Conference championship

“We are really proud of the success of our esports teams,” Stockton chief information officer Scott Huston said in a statement. Hudson helped organize esports at Stockton.

“We are only in our second year, and Stockton esports teams have already developed a national reputation.”

