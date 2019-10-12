The Stockton University field hockey team scored a major victory Saturday, beating Montclair University 1-0 on Casey Cordonna’s goal in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Galloway Township.
Montclair State (8-5 overall and 0-2 NJAC) is ranked No. 18 by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Stockton (11-2 overall and 1-2 NJAC) is unranked.
The win was Stockton’s first victory over Montclair since 2005 and only the second in 18 meetings.
Cordonna scored her fourth goal of the season on a corner in the second quarter. Cordonna inserted the ball to Issy Gilhooley (Ocean City H.S.) on the corner and then tipped Gilhooley’s shot into the net for the game winner. Cordonna and fellow defenders Lauryn Flynn (Southern Regional), Hannah Wescoat (Cumberland Regional) and Isabella Ceraso each played a solid game
Emily Gilligan made five saves, including a stop with 12 seconds left, to set a school record with her 11th career shutout. The shutout was her fifth of the season, tying the Stockton single-season mark. Nicole Andriani (Southern Regional) made six saves for Montclair.
Women’s soccer: The Ospreys (12-1-1 overall, 4-0-1 NJAC) extended their unbeaten streak to four games with a 2-1 win over William Paterson (5-6-2, 1-3-1) in Galloway Township. Madison Dorney and Bri Pagnani scored for Stockton. With the score tied at 1-1 in the second half, Sydney Williams (Millville) sent a pass to Pagnani, who scored the winning goal in the 64th minute. Jennifer Devault had to make two saves for the shutout.
Men’s soccer: William Paterson beat Stockton 2-0 in an NJAC game in Wayne. Jordan Saling gave the Pioneers (6-4-3 overall, 2-1-2 NJAC) a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute. William Paterson added an insurance goal with 24 seconds left in the game. Dino Gromitsaris had two saves for Stockton (9-3-2 overall, 2-2-1 NJAC). Thomas Hatch made five stops for the shutout.
Women’s tennis: Stockton won 8-1 against host Ramapo College in a conference match in Mahwah.
With the win, the Ospreys finish the fall season 9-1 and 5-1 in the NJAC. They will resume in the spring.
Freshmen Elena Nunez and Audrey van Schalkwyk got wins in first and second singles, respectively. Junior Brianna McCarthy and sophomore Sarah Richardson (Hammonton) won 8-2 in second singles.
Women’s crew: The Ospreys competed in three events at the Navy Day Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. Stockton was one of the few Division III programs to compete.
Stockton entered two crews in the Women’s Open/Collegiate Four category. The A crew, including Chloe Schulze (Pinelands Regional), Caitlyn Fogarty, Olivia Hurley, Emily Culmone and coxswain Kaitlyn Bradley (Oakcrest) finished 28th in 17 minutes, 7.52 seconds. Stockton placed 27th overall and second out of four Division III crews in 15:37.27 in the Women’s Open/Collegiate Eight category. The Ospreys crew included Hurley, Culmone, Schulze, Jany Anderson (Ocean City), Fogarty, Catelyn Andrews, Desarae Dempsey, Karlee Farrell (Vineland) and coxswain Bradley. Stockton finished ninth in 18:37.35 in the Women’s Collegiate Freshman/Novice Four division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.