Stockton funds still held as governor releases additional frozen aid: On Thursday, the state Department of Treasury announced the release of $114 million it had placed in sequester at the direction of Gov. Phil Murphy. The funding released does not include the $4.6 million to Stockton for its expansion in Atlantic City and millions of dollars for other higher education institutions.
Nine vie for three seats in Wildwood election: With all three seats on the Board of Commissioners up for election this year, the city could see a complete change in government this election — or possibly the return of an old rivalry.
Fisherman safety program comes to Wildwood Crest: Wearing bright red neoprene survival suits, fishermen and vessel crew members jumped one by one in to the 60 degree water, as a part of a safety training program brought to Cape May County for the first time.
New accusations against Atlantic County prosecutor sent to state Attorney General: Attorneys for current and former Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office employees allege Damon G. Tyner squashed a voter fraud investigation into former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and lied about the labeling of county homicides.
The weekend's high school football action kicks off today. St. Augustine at Holy Spirit highlights Friday night's action.
