The Stockton University women’s rowing team is preparing for its season opener March 16 at the Rollins College Invitational in Winter Park, Florida. Recently hired full-time coach John Bancheri says he wants to develop ‘a national naval power that rows in the back bays of Atlantic City.’

Since opening its Esports lab last February, Stockton has quickly become a national power. The Ospreys won the ECAC Fortnite Championship last March and took second in League of Legends. Stockton has also made strides since hiring coach John Bancheri as women's crew coach. Its women's golf team had an encouraging first season under coach Rodger Gottlieb.

