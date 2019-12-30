Stockton had long sought a campus in the resort and in 2014, the university bought the Showboat Casino hoping to turn it into a satellite campus. Three months later, the plan was in jeopardy as the school’s then-president, Herman Saatkamp, announced that the owner of a neighboring property, Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort, was threatening to enforce a decades-old deed restriction aimed at keeping Showboat a casino-hotel. With a new president, the college set it sights on building its own facility on Albany Avenue. In August 2018, Stockton University opened its 675,000-square-foot, $220 million Atlantic City campus, part of the Gateway Project that also included a new headquarters for South Jersey Gas. The new campus includes an academic building, housing for more than 500 students and a parking garage.
Stockton opens Atlantic City campus
