New Stockton Gateway Project update

Paul Crowding, of Carpenters Local 255, works on the classroom area inside the academic building at Stockton University’s project in Atlantic City. The university will also feature 533 beds for students in the resort, 450 of which have already been filled.

Stockton had long sought a campus in the resort and in 2014, the university bought the Showboat Casino hoping to turn it into a satellite campus. Three months later, the plan was in jeopardy as the school’s then-president, Herman Saatkamp, announced that the owner of a neighboring property, Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort, was threatening to enforce a decades-old deed restriction aimed at keeping Showboat a casino-hotel. With a new president, the college set it sights on building its own facility on Albany Avenue. In August 2018, Stockton University opened its 675,000-square-foot, $220 million Atlantic City campus, part of the Gateway Project that also included a new headquarters for South Jersey Gas. The new campus includes an academic building, housing for more than 500 students and a parking garage.

