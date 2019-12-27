Stockton University’s planned expansion in Atlantic City is on hold after the state did not release more than $4.6 million in funding for the project. The funds were held after a budget impasse over the summer between Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and the Democrat-led state Legislature. Stockton Phase 2 would create a $64 million, 400-bed residential unit in the city's Chelsea neighborhood.
