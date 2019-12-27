Site of Phase 2 of Stockton University's Atlantic City campus

The site of Phase 2 of Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus is bordered by Atlantic, South Hartford and South Providence avenues near the existing campus. The large white warehouse building in the photo, the Eldridge, will be demolished for the project.

Stockton University’s planned expansion in Atlantic City is on hold after the state did not release more than $4.6 million in funding for the project. The funds were held after a budget impasse over the summer between Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and the Democrat-led state Legislature. Stockton Phase 2 would create a $64 million, 400-bed residential unit in the city's Chelsea neighborhood.

