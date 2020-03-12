ATLANTIC CITY — A groundbreaking for the second phase of Stockton's Atlantic City campus, a 400-bed residential building, is planned for March 27.
A flyer posted on Facebook by the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City announced the groundbreaking with Sen. President Steve Sweeney and Gov. Phil Murphy at the site of new structure across from O'Donnell Memorial Park.
Neither developer Chris Paladino of Atlantic City Development Corp., known as AC Devco, nor Stockton University spokeswoman Diane D'Amico were immediately available for comment.
The second phase of the Atlantic City campus was announced and approved last spring, with Paladino hoping for a groundbreaking by summer 2019, but contingent on additional funding from the state.
Stockton did get the $4.6 million it sought in the 2020 state budget, but the construction was put on hold when Murphy put those funds, and about $230 million more, into sequester.
Murphy said it was to ensure state revenues would meet expectations.
Some of the funds were released in the fall, but not Stockton's. In January, Murphy released the remaining money and Stockton said it would move forward with the $64 million expansion.
