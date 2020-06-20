Calls for justice and equality at Juneteenth rally at Stockton: University students, faculty, alumni and community members rallied Friday to celebrate the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S., promote equality and fight systemic racism.
Murphy backs bill to regulate polluting firms in Black cities: The governor said Friday it's time pass legislation giving state regulators the authority to deny development permits to businesses whose operations pollute primarily Black communities.
Out-of-work union employees demand health insurance coverage from Atlantic City casinos: With a reopening date for casinos still unknown, thousands of union workers are in danger of losing their health benefits at the end of the month.
Search for armed suspect closes Route 40: Police searched for an armed man in the marshes along Route 40 on Friday, shutting down roads into Atlantic City in the process.
N.J. high school teams can begin workouts July 13: It will be a deliberate and, it’s hoped, safe road back for the state's student athletes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.