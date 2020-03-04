Stockton University men’s lacrosse player Dante Poli was named named to the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s Division III Team of the Week on Wednesday.
The sophomore tallied 12 points last week with seven goals and five assists in the Ospreys’ 18-11 win over Messiah College and 14-12 win over Elizabethtown.
On Monday, he was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Men’s indoor track: Nine athletes on the men’s indoor track and field team earned New Jersey Athletic Conference all-conference honors for the 2019-2020 season. The Ospreys placed third overall at the NJAC Championships.
First-place finishers in individual events were awarded First Team honors. Second place finishers made the Second Team and third place finishers receive NJAC Honorable Mentions.
Junior Keith Holland made the first team for his third year in the pole vault (4.40m).
Senior Edward Dennerlein made the first team for the second time, winning the shot put (15.61m). Junior Hunter Daly won the high jump with a personal record of 2.00 meters, good enough for his inaugural first-team entry.
Sophomore Matthew Carter (Oakcrest) made the second team with 4.24-meter pole vault. Tom Strychowski (Lacey Twp.) earned a Second Team nod with a 14.42-meter shot put.
Darren Wan (EHT) made the Second Team with a 16.92-meter weight throw. Honorable mentions went to James Flasser for the second year with a 14.42-meter shot put; Kyle Navalance with a 15 minute, 38.98 second 5,000 meter run; and Jared Conte with a 22.96 second 200 meter sprint.
