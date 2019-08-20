Stockton to create future Atlantic City leaders
Stockton University's Engelberg Leadership Scholarship Program awarded four first-generation college sophomores a full, three-year scholarship to the college. The Engelberg Leadership Scholarship Program is made possible through a $1 million commitment from Alfred Engelberg, a 1956 Atlantic City High School graduate.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has given the Atlantic City Board of Education $650,000 for programs. The money is in lieu of a proposed plan to spend $12.6 million to renovate parts of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the school board.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday directing NJ Transit to release monthly performance metrics on its website starting in November, according to the Governor’s Office.
It's all about the wine. New Jersey is turning to wine to increase its tourism numbers. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation establishing a marketing and advertising campaign to promote New Jersey wineries and viticulture attractions.
An opinion piece on white supremacy by Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue has angered some in his home county and drawn a statement of disapproval from the Cape May County chapter of the NAACP.