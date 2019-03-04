Stockton University lacrosse players Tamara Torales, Michelle Pascrell and Erik Anderson, received weekly awards on Monday.
Torales, a senior, was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week. Michelle Pascrell, a freshman, was selected the NJAC Rookie of the Week.
Anderson, a junior, was chosen the Colonial States Athletic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Week.
Torales led the Ospreys (2-0) defensively with a total of six ground balls in a 16-6 win over Arcadia and a 20-12 victory over Marymount. That gave her a school-record 114 for her career. She also had five caused turnovers against Marymount to tie the Stockton single-game record.
Pascrell scored 11 goals in her first two collegiate games, including seven against Marymount to tie her with two other players for the Stockton single-game scoring record. She also had an assist, five caused turnovers, four ground balls and three draw controls.
Anderson totaled 17 points in two Stockton wins, with seven goals and 10 assists. He scored four goals and had four assists in a 16-6 win over Haverford, and three goals and six assists as the Ospreys (3-0) beat Southern Virginia 18-10.
Southern Virginia was in the “also receiving votes” category in latest U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III poll.
Stockton indoor track and field: The Ospreys men’s team finished 23rd and the women’s team 24th at the NCAA Division III Atlantic Region Championships on Saturday in Ithaca, New York.
Five Stockton athletes made it to the podium with top-eight finishes, and Jessica McRae and Jy’Asia Bivings set school records.
Joe D’Amico had the top Stockton finish, placing fourth among 21 in the men’s mile in 4 minutes, 21.01 seconds. Donovan Bryan-Frank was fifth among 19 in the high jump (1.96 meters).
Freshman Keon Grady finished eighth in a field of 17 in the triple jump (13.55).
McRae broke her own school record by finishing fifth among 26 in the women’s triple jump (11.52). Bivins was eighth in a field of 22 in the 60-meter dash (7.97 seconds). She set a school record (7.93) in the preliminaries.
Cumberland County College baseball: The Dukes (7-1) swept a doubleheader against SUNY Adirondack on Sunday, winning 8-4 and 8-1 in Vineland.
Vinny Napolitano went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs in the first game. Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) was 2 for 3 with a double. Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) had an RBI double.
Winning pitcher Jarrett Quinn (3-0) went six innings, struck out four and walked none for his 21st career win.
In the second game, the Dukes’ Mike Miles gave up only one hit in five innings of work, with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Nick Milhan (Egg Harbor Township) was 2 for 3.