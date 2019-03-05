Former Stockton student sues university and RA for sexual assault, negligence
This is the ninth lawsuit filed against Stockton University since July alleging sexual assault by a student and negligence by the college in its response. Since then, only one person has been criminally charged.
What's next for B.L. England plant site? First, a cleanup. "We've been doing remediation through some nationally recognized remediation firms over the past 12 years," the owner of Rockland Capital's R.C. Cape May Holdings said Wednesday.
Atlantic City firefighter union sues the state International Association of Fire Fighters Local 198 filed the complaint Monday alleging the city and the state governing offices have failed to "act in good faith" regarding promotions and pay raises.
Reinventing AC Atlantic City High School's Teen Center provides counseling while fighting mental illness stigma. Watch here and join the conversation at ReinventingAC.com
What's in a name? Atlantic City's new AFL team will be revealing the team's official name on Thursday. Sports columnist David Weinberg will be at the press conference at 7 p.m. Follow @PressACWeinburg on Twitter for live updates.