_CA12368

2020 Finals MVP Number 21 Ciani Redd-Howard 5-8 Sr From the Atlantic City Mustangs. (Jose Aponte Jr. / The Press Of AC)

6. Stockton University and the Cape-Atlantic League: The CAL title games at Stockton drew big crowds last Saturday. Stockton is the perfect host for one the marquee events of the high school sports season. Also good move by CAL officials to begin to select MVPs for the championship games.

_CAL6119

2020 Cape Atlantic League MVP 32 Taj Thweatt. (Photo By Jose Aponte Jr./ For the AC Press)
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments