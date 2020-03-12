The following previously announced public events at Stockton University have been canceled:
• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
