The following previously announced public events at Stockton University have been canceled:

• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus

• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City

• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus

• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center

• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center

• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center

• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center

• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center

Contact: 609-272-7234

dgrote@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Grote

