Stockton University's Allie Desmond was named to the All-Eastern College Athletic Conference volleyball team.
The senior also was received an AVCA All-America honorable mention, was the NJAC Player of the Year and made the NJAC and AVCA Northeast Region first teams.
Desmond finished her fourth season with the Ospreys with a career-high 468 kills, 68 blocks and 57 digs. She had a .298 hitting percentage. Desmond led the NJAC in kills (3.84 kps) and points (4.13 pps) and finished fifth in the conference in hitting percentage.
The right-side hitter tied for 11th in NCAA Division III in total kills and ranked 44th in kills per set. She earned the NJAC Player of the Week award twice and was the ECAC Player of the Month in October.
Desmond played in 67 of 68 matches in her Stockton career and finished with 773 kills, 134 digs and 108 blocks. She helped lead the Ospreys to a 102-38 record and appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2015.