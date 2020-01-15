Stockton University 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Stockton University had its 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the Atlantic City and Galloway Campus which more than 800 students and community partners participate, making it the largest such event in the area. Jan. 21, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Projects are available on a first come, first served basis. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 20.

Anyone with questions can contact the Office of Service-Learning at 609-652-4256.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments