WLFR 35th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

WHERE: Campus Event Center on main campus of Stockton University, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway Township

HOW MUCH: The event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.

MORE INFO: Stockton.edu/WLFR; 609-652-4781

ITINERARY:

There will be some brief talks by station administrators and alumni, among them Stockton Dean of Arts and Humanities Lisa Honaker

Several DJs and bands will perform short sets throughout the evening, including, in no particular order:

DJ Able, DJs Ella, Saniya, Wolfgang Joc, The Real P-2 and Shawn Rock; spoken-word artist Elle Vintage; bands Creem Circus, Dominy, Molly Ringworm, and Malcolm Tent with 1Adam12.