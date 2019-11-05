Stockton University will be be hosting a week of veterans events, sponsored by university and the school's Office of Military and Veteran's Services.
- Nov. 4 to 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: “Frontline Paper” workshop. Learn to make handmade paper from military uniforms, and hear stories presented by Stockton service members. At the in Independence Plaza behind the Campus Center.
- Nov. 6, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: a screening of the documentary “The Weight of Honor” in the Campus Center Theatre.
- Nov. 8 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Veterans Day Celebration in the Campus Center Grand Hall followed by lunch in the Board of Trustees Room.
- Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.: Free Veterans Day concert from the Bay Atlantic Symphony. Stockton University student veteran George Galesky will be the guest conductor for Stars and Stripes Forever. At the Stockton University Performing Arts Center. The event is free, but tickets are required to attend. To reserve tickets call the Stockton PAC at 609-652-9000 or visit www.stocktonpac.org.
All events are open to the public.
