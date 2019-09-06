Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University radio station will carry Spanish-language broadcasts of Philadelphia Eagles regular-season games this year.

WLFR 91.7 FM also will carry the Spanish pregame shows.

The Eagles open their season at home at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

“We are committed to serving different segments of the South Jersey population,” WLFR general manager Chad Roberts said. “This will be very beneficial for the radio station and for our listeners.”

WLFR, which primarily is heard in Atlantic County but also in parts of surrounding counties, also can be heard through mobile apps. 

For more information, go to stockton.edu/wlfr/.

