The Stockton University’s women’s basketball team (1-2, 0-1) fell 82-54 to The College of New Jersey (1-1, 1-0) on Tuesday in their first New Jersey Athletic Conference game of the season.
Emily Donzanti scored 16 points with three rebounds, eight assists and one steal to lead the Ospreys.
Stockton was outscored by TCNJ 20-8 in the first quarter and never managed to recover. Natalie Miller scored 11 points with one rebound and one assist for Stockton, and April Peterson had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Jen Byrne scored a game-high 24 points with 10 rebounds and one block to lead TCNJ. Shannon Devitt scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, while Kate O’Leary put up nine points, four rebounds and two assists.
Next, Stockton will host Rutgers-Camden at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28.
The men’s basketball game against TCNJ ended too late for this edition. Go to PressofAC.com/sports.
— Matthew Gitsas