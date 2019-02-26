The Stockton University women's lacrosse team opened the season with a 16-6 win over visiting Arcadia University on Tuesday in Galloway Township.
Freshmen Jennifer Toal and Michelle Pascrell led the Ospreys in their collegiate debuts with four goals apiece. Abbey Yannacone (Southern Regional) added three goals and an assist.
Ospreys goalie Brooke Hallett (Holy Spirit) made her first start and had nine saves.
Stockton took a 7-2 halftime lead as Pascrell scored three goals and Yannacone added two. Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township) and Danielle Graham added two goals each, and Gabby Ojeda scored once. Giovanna Raspanti and Julia Imbert each had two goals for Arcadia (0-2), and Veandra Selby made 23 saves.
The Ospreys host Marymount University at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Stockton women's indoor track and field: Jy'Asia Bivins and Jessica McRae were named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference second team.
Seven others — Isabel Barsch (Southern Regional), Emmy LaFevre, Jeanmarie Harvey, Amanda Logie, Jesse DeLello, Nicole Christensen and Regina Duncan —received honorable mentions.
Bivins, a freshman, earned the honor for the long jump. McRae, a junior, won it for the triple jump.
The all-conference teams are based on performances at the NJAC Championships, which were held Feb. 18 in Staten Island, New York. First-place finishers in each event received first-team honors, while runners-up earned second-team status. The third-place finishers receive honorable mentions.
Bivins, a freshman, had a personal-best long jump of 5.46 meters to finish second at the meet. She also had a personal-best 8.01 seconds in the 60-meter dash and finished fifth. Bivins was also ninth in the triple jump.
McRae, a junior, had a personal-best 11.37 meters to finish second in the triple jump.
Barsch totaled 13.70 meters to place third in the weight throw. LeFevre had a shot put distance of 11.89m. Harvey had a height of 3.05m in the pole vault. Logie, DeLello, Christensen and Duncan ran the 4x800 in 10:00.20.