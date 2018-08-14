Stockton University’s women’s soccer team was selected to finish fifth in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Coaches Preseason Poll on Tuesday. The Ospreys finished 9-11-2 overall last season.
Stockton placed fifth in the NJAC in 2017 and went 4-5 in conference place. Nick Juengert, now in his 16th year as the head coach of the program, has an overall record of 211-98-36. The Ospreys will return all-conference players Nicole Pallante, a senior goalkeeper, and sophomore Dasey DiElmo, a back fielder. DiElmo was named the 2017 NJAC Co-Rookie of the year.
The College of New Jersey was voted the No. 1 team, receiving seven of the 10 first place votes. The Lions made it to the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Tournament and finished 21-1-1 overall and will be looking to win their 18th NJAC championship since inception of women’s soccer as an NJAC championship sport in 1994. TCNJ won their second consecutive undefeated NJAC regular season title and also won the conference last season.
Poll results
1. The College of New Jersey
2. Rowan
3. Montclair State
4. Kean
5. Stockton
6. William Paterson
7. Rutgers-Newark
8. Rutgers-Camden (dark horse)
9. Ramapo
10. New Jersey City