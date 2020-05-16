Jon Caputo steps down as Buena Regional football coach: The 47-year-old Caputo stepped down last week after nine seasons with three sectional semifinals and two conference titles.
Stockton holds virtual graduation for class of 2020: There was no cap, no gown and no cheering from the stands. But the university and its graduates tried to make the best of it.
Atlantic City 'incumbents' get Democratic county line in primary: Mayor Marty Small Sr. and 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston have been authorized to bracket with Democratic county candidates July 7.
Will thousands of "lingering" unemployment claims finally get paid?: Laid-off workers who have been waiting weeks to receive unemployment benefits are cautiously optimistic after an official said Thursday that 82,000 lingering claims will be paid next week without agent review.
Longtime local sports personality Chuck Betson, of Ocean City, dies. He was 68.
Brett Brown says 76ers can't use pandemic as excuse: He also says Philadelphia’s goal is the same as it was March 11 — the date of the Sixers’ last game before the virus shut most of society down.
