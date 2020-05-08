Lifeguard Previews

Lifeguards Shane Osborne,18 of Avalon, Robbie Treen,18, of Millville, and Stephen Eigenrauch,17, of Stone Harbor and on the beach and in the water training on Wednesday morning at 95th Street beach. June 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.

“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”

Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments