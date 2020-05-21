051020_nws_beaches

On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. In Stone Harbor at the 96th street beach joggers, strollers, and dog walkers could be seen enjoying the seaside. (l-r) Aunt Marie Hanks, of Philadelphia, with her niece Maggie Hanks, 4, of West Orange, jump over little waves by the water's edge.

Protected bathing beaches are 81st, 83rd, 86th, 87th, 90th, 93rd, 94th, 95th, 96th, 100th, 102nd, 103rd, 105th, 108th, 110th, 112th, 113th, 116th, 117th, 120th and 122nd.

Swimming, rafts, and surfboards are permitted at designated beaches only. Swimming and rafting beaches are all designated beaches except 81st, 86th, 105th, 110th, 112th, and 122nd Streets. The use of surfboards (with leases attached) are permitted at the beaches at 81st and 110th Streets only. Kayaks are permitted at 122nd Street through 126th Street only, and life jackets must be worn at all times while in the water.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

