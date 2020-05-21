Protected bathing beaches are 81st, 83rd, 86th, 87th, 90th, 93rd, 94th, 95th, 96th, 100th, 102nd, 103rd, 105th, 108th, 110th, 112th, 113th, 116th, 117th, 120th and 122nd.
Swimming, rafts, and surfboards are permitted at designated beaches only. Swimming and rafting beaches are all designated beaches except 81st, 86th, 105th, 110th, 112th, and 122nd Streets. The use of surfboards (with leases attached) are permitted at the beaches at 81st and 110th Streets only. Kayaks are permitted at 122nd Street through 126th Street only, and life jackets must be worn at all times while in the water.
