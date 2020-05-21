On May 8th, Beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor as well as the Boardwalk in Wildwood were opened back up to the public for passive recreation. In Stone Harbor at the 96th street beach joggers, strollers, and dog walkers could be seen enjoying the seaside. (l-r) Aunt Marie Hanks, of Philadelphia, with her niece Maggie Hanks, 4, of West Orange, jump over little waves by the water's edge.