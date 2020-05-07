The day Friday will be mostly dry. However, rain will arrive late, bringing a steady rain into the night. Then, dust off the winter jackets, a piece of the polar vortex will break off, putting wind chills in the 20s for Saturday morning and well below average temperatures.

There will be a little bit of sunshine to start off Friday. However, it will quickly be filled in by clouds. Temperatures around sunrise will be in the upper 40s.

A large part of your daytime hours will be dry, despite the gray look in the sky. Afternoon high temperatures will be just a tick cooler than Thursday, with mid-60s on the mainland and low 60s at the shore. Outdoor construction or a run around the community will be fine until 3 to 5 p.m.

During this time, rain from a low-pressure system moving along a long cold front will begin. Rain will start first near the New Jersey Turnpike and then work eastward. Winds will be out of the southwest when it rains, so it will be pretty mild going into the evening.

Expect an evening soaker, but no flooding issues, besides the usual ponding of roadways, will occur.

Temperatures will then crash after midnight, as winds turn to the northwest and kick up. We’ll go into the 50s and 40s. When the precipitation ends, between 3 and 5 a.m., the mainland will be in the upper 30s. Will it be enough for a rare late snowstorm? May 9, 1977, holds the record for latest date of snow at Atlantic City International Airport, and May 9 is Saturday.

I put it at a 1-in-4 chance of at least one snowfall near the airport. The only places in South Jersey closer to 50/50 would be Hammonton, Mullica Township and southern Ocean County, west of the Garden State Parkway. That being said, if you went to Trenton, or Newark, I bet you’d see a few nonaccumulating flakes mix in. Up in northwest New Jersey, snow should even stick to the ground a bit.

Regardless, the already chilly early May temperatures combined with the strong winds will put wind chills in the upper 20s to begin Saturday. I hope you have the winter coat dusted off. Happy Mother’s Day weekend.

Downed tree limbs and power lines can’t be ruled out for Saturday. Wind gusts will be 45-50 mph in some spots, with sustained winds 20-30 mph everywhere.