Stockton's partnership with Jewish Federation continues to connect people to local heritage With three cultural sites dedicated to bringing awareness to and preserving Jewish heritage, Stockton University continues to focus on the religion’s history in South Jersey.

Lightning storm knocks out power at Atlantic City casinos A widespread electrical outage that hit the city early Sunday morning left several casinos with only partial power, leaving some guests stranded in elevators and players staring at blank slot machines.

How improving food access will address health issues in Atlantic City Pop-up markets at AtlantiCare's Health Plex on Atlantic City serve nearly 7,000 patients and community members, all who want to get or stay healthy. Read more from our ongoing Reinventing AC project.

Rutgers fires football coach Chris Ash’s tenure as Rutgers coach is over after three-plus seasons that resulted in only three Big Ten victories.

Kapler emotional after Phillies end season with loss Gabe Kapler showed his passion for the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. The question now is how much longer he will be able to do that as the team’s manager.

Harper, Phillies finish 81-81 with 4-3 loss to Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler waits to greet bullpen players after their season-ending 4-3 loss to the Marlins. Kapler is 161-163 in two seasons as manager.

