Destructive winds from a storm system that ripped through South Jersey on Monday downed power lines and trees, peeled back a building's roof and flattened an Egg Harbor Township gas station structure. The storm system paused midday, but a second round Monday afternoon led the National Weather Service to issue tornado watches. Check out a photo gallery of damage from Cape May County and one from Somers Point and Longport.
The New Jersey Senate and Assembly passed bills Monday to help ease the burden of the COVID-19 health crisis on the state's residents, including those giving people more time to file taxes and elect party nominees. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign bills moving the primary election from June 2 to July 7.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority has not provided enough information to the public about how much money it expects to raise from a proposed 38% toll increase on the Atlantic City Expressway, according to state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic. The toll increases would be the first for the highway since 2008, according to the SJTA.
The South Jersey Soccer Hall of Fame recently named Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer coach Pete Lambert, former Hammonton and Monmouth standout Danielle Frith and six others to its class of 2020. The banquet to honor this year's class will take next spring.
Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for health care workers. The current approach to screening for COVID-19 requires health care workers to take a swab from a patient's nose or throat.
Contact Cape-Atlantic is an organization of mostly volunteers that places regular check-in phone calls with seniors in the area. A few more people have stepped up to makes calls since the pandemic began. Volunteers range from high school students to other elderly people.
