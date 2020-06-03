Called a mesoscale convective vortex, these storms are hard to forecasting their actual track until the storms actual form. It is part of the mesoscale convective system family, which is a collection of thunderstorms that act as a system.
Wednesday's forecast, both in video and online, did call for thunderstorms in Ocean County after 1 p.m. as what is now the current system would stay to the north.
However, it did take a job 50 miles south, which put all of South Jersey in a risk for severe weather during the early afternoon.
There still remains the risk for severe weather during the late day and evening, with damaging winds the main risk.
