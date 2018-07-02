UPPER TOWNSHIP — Residents of the Strathmere section of the township packed the upstairs meeting room of the Strathmere Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday morning, June 30, to meet with township officials about bulkheads.
Residents expressed concerns about flooding, but also the potential expense of updating the bulkheads along the bay. At the meeting, Mayor Richard Palombo said several times that no decision would be made that day, or even in the near future. He described it as a fact-finding meeting, saying he also wanted to make sure community members were kept up to date, especially those who live along the bay.
“I assure you, we’re not here to say, ‘This is what we’re going to do, this is how we’re going to do it.’ That’s not the reason why we’re here today. We’re here today to discuss some potential options,” Palombo said.
He suggested holding a second meeting in Strathmere in September, after the summer crowds have eased but before many second homeowners have left for the year.
Several residents raised concerns about flooding, but several also spoke about the huge expense of tackling the bulkhead issue.
Bayview Drive resident Dorothy Addario said she was in the process of replacing her bulkhead, with work likely to start after the summer. She wanted to make certain she met the requirements.
“It’s a very expensive proposition. Some of us are not millionaires,” she said.
According to township officials, the cost to replace a bulkhead could range from $10,000 to as much as $50,000, depending on its length and the material used. They said the only times a bulkhead would be required to be replaced is for new construction, a substantial improvement to an existing house, or if the bulkhead were failing.
Several residents addressed flooding issues. Some said their street floods several times a year, but they’ve only seen water top the existing bulkheads during the most severe storms, such as Hurricane Sandy or winter storm Jonas. It really doesn’t make a lot of sense to worry about bulkheads when the flooding is coming over the marsh, as one resident put it.
The stretch of bulkheads protecting the houses along Bayview Drive from The Deauville Inn at Williard Avenue to the boat ramp at the end of the road are a variety of heights and in varying condition. Township Committee took a closer look at the bulkheads after new flood maps created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency put that neighborhood in a higher-risk flood zone.
As township engineer Paul Dietrich explained at the Saturday meeting, higher bulkheads could help convince FEMA to change that flood zone designation. Right now, a township ordinance requires new bulkheads to be 7 feet above an elevation based on sea level, sometimes called the 1988 datum.
Township Committee is considering amending the ordinance to require an additional foot in bulkhead height. Members have also discussed replacing all of the bulkheads, with the work funded by a township bond that would in turn be assessed to the bayfront property owners based on the linear feet of bulkhead at each property.
In all, about 44 properties would be affected by any change. That stretch includes more than 3,500 feet of bulkhead. Some are almost new, while other old timber bulkheads are deteriorated. Only three existing bulkheads would meet the 8-foot standard.
Two owners already have permits to replace their bulkhead. There is one section of that area that does not have a bulkhead, but does have stone, which Dietrich said would offer similar protection.
Dietrich studied the bulkheads along the bay. Maps with his findings are posted to the township website under the engineering department’s portion of the website, at uppertownship.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Bulkhead-Survey-Map-5-24-18.pdf. He told residents a new line of bulkheads would not reduce nuisance flooding.
“It’s more for erosion protection and breaking the wave. It would not be considered a levy wall. That would need to be impermeable to prevent flood waters from passing through it. Obviously, it would slow flood waters,” he said.
The township also asked for input from Stewart Farrell with the Coastal Research Center at Stockton University. Reading from Farrell’s comments, Palombo said a 7-foot bulkhead is high enough for most storm-driven waves, but 8-foot might be better.
But he reported that the bulkheads in Strathmere only protect the properties directly behind them. The existing system protects against waves and erosion. But to stop flooding, Strathmere would need a complete bulkhead wall, not only along Bayview but also around under the bridge and along the marsh.
“Any bulkhead wall protection from flooding must be leak-proof, higher than any anticipated flood elevation and surround Strathmere as if it were Holland or the Rhine river,” Palombo read from Farrell’s report.
Dietrich told the residents the change in the FEMA flood zone will not mean homeowners will see an increase in flood insurance costs. Instead, the impact will be to the construction codes, requiring additional flood resilience for new construction in the zone. He indicated that meeting the new standards would cost more, but not nearly as much more as would a new bulkhead.
The meeting was to be an official Township Committee meeting, but only Palombo and Committeeman Edward Barr attended of the five committee members.