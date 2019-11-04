The Cove

The Cove in Brigantine, seen here July 4, invites a mix of boats and 4x4 vehicles to post up for a day at the beach. The city sold about 6,000 permits this year for vehicles to access the inlet beach, city officials say.

There are some changes coming to the Cove in Brigantine. The city is looking to reduce overcrowding and excessive drinking at The Cove with an updated ordinance, due to multiple instances this past summer.

Muslims find Atlantic City a peaceful place to worship. The city was one of the first places in the area to have a mosque. Now there are three mosques in the resort.

Friends and family pay respects to former Rep. William Hughes. Hundreds gathered at the Ocean City Tabernacle on Sunday to honor the former congressman. 

The Eagles improved to 5-4 with a win over the Bears. Philadelphia holds on to defeat Chicago 22-14. Check out the photo gallery from the game.

The high school football playoff pairings are out. Find out if your team made it, and find out who and when they play this weekend.

Mainland vs Ocean City football

Mainland’’s Ja’Briel Mace #4 runs past Ocean City’s Brad Jamison #33 during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

