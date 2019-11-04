The Cove in Brigantine, seen here July 4, invites a mix of boats and 4x4 vehicles to post up for a day at the beach. The city sold about 6,000 permits this year for vehicles to access the inlet beach, city officials say.
GARY PAUL / For The Press
There are some changes coming to the Cove in Brigantine. The city is looking to reduce overcrowding and excessive drinking at The Cove with an updated ordinance, due to multiple instances this past summer.
Mainland’’s Ja’Briel Mace #4 runs past Ocean City’s Brad Jamison #33 during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City Tattoo Expo 2019
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
CJ Fairfield / Staff Writer
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
The 17th annual Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 at Bally's Hotel and Casino.
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman. Hughes children (l-r) Bill Hughes, JR., Tama Hughes, and Lynne Hughes receive condolences from a line of people stretching outside of the building.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
People wait in line to pay respects to the family of former congressman William J. Hughes at the Ocean City Tabernacle on Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman. As the visitors filed past the Congressman, screens were showing pictures of his political and family life.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
People line up outside the Ocean City Tabernacle on Sunday to pay tribute to the family of William J. Hughes. Church services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman. Photos and memorabilia greeted visitors as they filed into the church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 3rd, 2019, at the Tabernacle at 5th street, the public came to pay their respects at a viewing for the Honorable William J. (Bill) Hughes Sr. Ambassador and former U.S. Congressman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
