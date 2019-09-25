Strobe, southern New Jersey’s collective of professional artists, has announced two new exhibitions in Millville this fall. Strobe is a project of ArtC, a grassroots arts advocacy and promotion organization. Strobe’s “Sensational Seven” runs at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St. through Oct. 12. It displays some of southern NJ’s premier two-dimensional artists such as painters Terri Amig, Jackie Boyd, Peter Davidson, Gwenn Seemel, Sean Taylor and Ted Walsh, plus photographer Liz Wuillermin. “Metalheads” will open on Oct. 1 at the Arts & Innovation Center, 321 N. High St. Metalheads is dedicated to the work of some of the region’s most accomplished three-dimensional artists working with metal like Charles Branigan, Bill Clark, Ron Ross Cohen, Dan Dennison and Tom Peterson. The opening reception will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and the exhibit runs through Oct. 30. For more information, go to StrobeNJ.org.
