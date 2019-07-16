Morey's Park

Kathy Disbrow of AC Weekly and At The Shore did the Strongman at Morey’s Park. July 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Kathy, with her unusually awesome upper body strength, tried this game where you hang from a bar, similar to a pull up bar, for a minute and a half. If you can last, you win a prize. It’s harder than it seems, according to Kathy, who came thisclose to winning.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments