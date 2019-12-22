A potent cold front passage brought one of the strongest wind events of the year to South Jersey. High wind warnings went into effect as Fortescue gusted to 57 mph, Harvey Cedars to 53 mph and West Creek to 51 mph.

Damage and power outage reports were widespread that day. A tree fell onto the Garden State Parkway near 44 in Port Republic. In Vineland, downed wires fell onto Route 47, just a minute before a tree fell onto Route 322 Eastbound at Weymouth Road. 1,300 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power at one point.

