Saw BP gas station sign explode in the wind, then the shed at work ripped apart. Both in Bayville, NJ. @NWS_MountHolly #NJwx pic.twitter.com/sJYxSFntF7— 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔 𝕁𝕣. ❄️⛈🌊 (@WxmanFranz) February 25, 2019
A potent cold front passage brought one of the strongest wind events of the year to South Jersey. High wind warnings went into effect as Fortescue gusted to 57 mph, Harvey Cedars to 53 mph and West Creek to 51 mph.
Damage and power outage reports were widespread that day. A tree fell onto the Garden State Parkway near 44 in Port Republic. In Vineland, downed wires fell onto Route 47, just a minute before a tree fell onto Route 322 Eastbound at Weymouth Road. 1,300 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power at one point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.