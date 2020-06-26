An esports league is forming this summer that will feature weekly matches between youths in Linwood and Atlantic City.
The Gaud-Hammer Gaming Group, United States Esports Association, Microsoft, the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, and the City of Linwood are partners in the pioneering league, which is geared for youths 10-15.
Play will start Friday, July 10th and will be centered around the popular “Rocket League” esports title. Teams from Atlantic City and Linwood will play weekly.
This summer-long esports initiative will focus on the development of inter-city/multi-municipality league play, growing youth esports opportunities, and the development of esports coaching and strategies.
NJ Microsoft stores will be supporting this effort as they will be providing the schedules, updated rankings, and streaming select matches through Microsoft’s Mixer streaming platform, said Anthony Gaud, CEO of the Gaud-Hammer Gaming Group.
"We believe esports provides an opportunity for kids of any race, creed, gender and physical ability to be the town hero," Gaud said.
Boys and Girls Club CEO Stephanie Koch said the partnership will introduce the youths interested in the club's Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) offerings.
"(We) look forward to hosting this opportunity for our youth.” Koch said.
In related news, Metro Esports of Warminster, Pennsylvania is also launching a league that will benefit kids in the Atlantic City area, according to a published article from the news site ROI-NJ.com. This league will allow students to compete to win a $5,000 academic scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.