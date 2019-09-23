Sumon Majumder

Political party: Republican
Age: 37
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Police officer
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business (need school)
Political message:
"The Democratic Party is not automatically entitled to the vote of every immigrant and person of color. Our Republican County Executive Dennis Levinson does an outstanding job of helping our community with good county roads and social services, and low county taxes. By working with him, I can help county government do even better in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. "My opponent is used to getting government jobs and running unopposed. As a legal immigrant, I am used to studying, working hard and overcoming obstacles to succeed. I must earn every vote I get and also represent those without political connections."
