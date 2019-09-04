Lightning Safety

An intense thunder storm moves into Cape May County from the Delaware Bay . Dale Gerhard | For the Press

 Dale Gerhard

MIDDAY WEATHER: Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that the September beach day will give way to storms. Joe times it out and has a better look on how strong winds will be from Hurricane Dorian. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Load comments