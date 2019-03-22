1. Sunday Funday

Get to Jessie Creek Winery for a weekly Sunday Funday. In addition to tastings, Jessie Creek hosts a Sunday Funday every Sunday through April with $5 Pick-5 tastings, $5 glasses of wine, samples of wine cake (made from day-old wine), and board games galore. Got a pet? Feel free to bring him/her along. Located at 1 N. Delsea Drive in Cape May Court House. Go to JessieCreekWinery.com for more.
