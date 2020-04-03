Cumberland County
Flooding begins along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637).
Flooding begins in Shell Pile and Bivalve (including along Shell Road, Memorial Avenue, Ogden Avenue and Miller Avenue).
Flooding begins in Money Island (including along Nantuxent Drive) and in Gandys Beach.
Flooding begins along Landing Road and along Newport Neck Road in Downe Township.
Flooding begins in Fortescue and in Maurice River Township.
Cape May County
Flooding begins along Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood.
Flooding begins along Delaware Avenue in North Wildwood.
Flooding begins in West Wildwood.
Flooding beings along Schellengers Landing Road and along Wilson Drive in Lower Township near NJ Route 109.
Flooding begins along Washington Street, Yacht Avenue and Texas Avenue in Cape May.
Flooding begins around 96th Street in Stone Harbor.
Flooding begins along Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City (around 29th Street).
Flooding begins around the Townsends Inlet Bridge (Cape May County Route 619) between Sea Isle City and Avalon.
Flooding begins in Avalon along Ocean Drive and Dune Drive in Avalon
Flooding begins in Strathmere.
Flooding begins along the Delaware Bay shoreline in Dennis Township and Middle Township.
Atlantic County
Flooding begins along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
Bayside flooding begins in Margate.
Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor. Flooding begins on the Black Horse Pike (US Routes 40 and 322) in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike (US Route 30 - Absecon Boulevard) in Atlantic City, along the back bays in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and on the Black Horse Pike (US Routes 40 and 322) in West Atlantic City.
Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike (US Route 30 - Absecon Boulevard) in Absecon.
Flooding begins on Absecon Creek in Absecon along Absecon Boulevard (US Route 30), Shore Road and New Road (US Route 9).
Ocean County
Flooding begins along local roads in Tuckerton, including South Green Street.
Flooding begins along local roads in Little Egg Harbor Township.
Flooding begins along local roads in Stafford Township (Beach Haven West and Cedar Bonnets Islands).
Bayside flooding begins in Surf City, Ship Bottom and in the communities on the south half of Long Beach Island (including Beach Haven).
Flooding begins along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue.
Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.
