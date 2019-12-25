Eagles Kelce Wedding

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks at the conclusion of the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia. When Kelce and his girlfriend Kylie McDevitt tied the knot Saturday, April 14, 2018, Kelce wore a tan, three-piece suit, a toned-down look compared to the bright green, genie-like Mummers getup he donned for the parade. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Tom Brady's Hail Mary went unanswered as his last-second heave into the end zone fell incomplete and there were no flags. Super Bowl LII was in the books.

Eagles 41, Patriots 33.

Confetti rained down at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Eagles had won the Super Bowl for the first time and accomplished it in a shootout with their backup quarterback running the offense.

