Tom Brady's Hail Mary went unanswered as his last-second heave into the end zone fell incomplete and there were no flags. Super Bowl LII was in the books.
Eagles 41, Patriots 33.
Confetti rained down at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Eagles had won the Super Bowl for the first time and accomplished it in a shootout with their backup quarterback running the offense.
