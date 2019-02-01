Happy Super Bowl Sunday!
The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams square off at 6:30 tonight in Super Bowl LIII. Get ready by checking out:
- Everything you need to know about the game.
- This year's Super Bowl ads.
- David Weinberg's column reminiscing about last year's 'Philly Special.'
The Press of Atlantic City has launched a new, yearlong series examining Atlantic City's path forward. Learn more about the series here, and check out our debut story examining the history of blight in the city.
The Atlantic Club may have a new buyer. Then again, it may not. A notice of settlement was filed with the Atlantic County Clerk's Office, but property owner TJM denies a sale.
Middle Township has ordered the demolition of a former train station formerly used by Cape May Seashore Lines. If the property is not demolished by Feb. 21, the owner — the state Department of Transportation — could face fines.
Another day, another Battle by the Bay. Jacqueline Ward's two free throws in overtime put the Southern Regional girls over Atlantic City on Day 2 of the annual weekendlong high school basketball tournament. Story here, photos here.