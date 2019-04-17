'Surfing before he could swim'
9-year-old Ocean City surfer Cruz Dinofa has a passion for surfing that started when he was still a toddler. Dinofa recently qualified for the upcoming NSSA National Championships.
Atlantic City Rail Line to reopen two weeks earlier than expected Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that two New Jersey Transit rail lines, including the route that connects Philadelphia and Atlantic City, will resume service in May.
CRDA will consider Stockton expansion project Development firm AC Devco will appear before the land use board of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Thursday to request final approval for its $62 million dormitory expansion project in Atlantic City. Follow reporter Michelle Post on Twitter for live updates.