Susan M. Korngut

County Executive

Political party: Democrat

Age: 51

Hometown: Northfield

Current job: Attorney

Education: Juris Doctorate from Penn State Dickinson School of Law, Bachelor of Art in Sociology from American University

Political message: Atlantic County continues to lead the State in foreclosures, infant mortality, sex trafficking, drug overdoses and sexually transmitted diseases including HIV and AIDS. Too many politicians and power brokers are benefitting from the status quo. “Politics as usual” is not a broken system; It is working just as those at the top intend for it to work. If you want your government to work for you, if you are tired of the same old political game, if you want a government “of, by and for the people,” there is only one choice. Korngut for County Executive.

