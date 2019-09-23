County Executive
Susan M. Korngut
Political party: Democrat
Age: 51
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Attorney
Education: Juris Doctorate from Penn State Dickinson School of Law, Bachelor of Art in Sociology from American University
Political message: Atlantic County continues to lead the State in foreclosures, infant mortality, sex trafficking, drug overdoses and sexually transmitted diseases including HIV and AIDS. Too many politicians and power brokers are benefitting from the status quo. “Politics as usual” is not a broken system; It is working just as those at the top intend for it to work. If you want your government to work for you, if you are tired of the same old political game, if you want a government “of, by and for the people,” there is only one choice. Korngut for County Executive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.