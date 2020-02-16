BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Camden (1) 20-1: Panthers took a 16-game winning streak into Sunday night’s game against Wildwood Catholic.
2. Moorestown (3) 21-1: Quakers play at Group I contender and No. 7 Burlington City on Tuesday.
3. Toms River North (4) 20-3: Mariner beat Central Jersey Group IV contender New Brunswick 82-67 Saturday.
4. Timber Creek (5) 18-3: Chargers are the No. 2 seed in South Jersey Group III
5. Paul VI (UR) 15-5: Eagles have won six straight, including a 47-45 win over Wildwood Catholic last Sunday.
6. Wildwood Catholic (2) 16-6: Ended a three-game skid with a win over Buena Regional on Wednesday.
7. Burlington City (UR) 19-2: Coach Paul Collins has 800 career wins.
8. St. Joseph (UR) 17-3: Wildcats enter the ranking after last Tuesday’s 66-58 win over Wildwood Catholic.
9. St. Augustine Prep (6) 19-5: Hermits are the Cape-Atlantic League American Division champions.
10. Haddonfield (7) 19-3: Bulldogs play at West Deptford in key Colonial Conference game Tuesday.
11. Mainland Reg. (11) 17-5: Mustangs are the CAL National Division champions.
Girls Basketball
1. Trenton Catholic (1) 20-1: Iron Mikes have won 15 straight.
2. Manchester Township (2) 20-3: The Hawks have won seven straight after a loss to Trenton Catholic.
3. Cherokee (3) 21-0: Chiefs beat Wildwood Catholic 43-32 on Saturday.
4. Paul VI (5) 19-2: Eagles have won eight straight.
5. Clearview Reg. (UR) 20-1: Pioneers lead Tri-County Royal Division.
6. Wildwood Catholic (6) 19-3: Crusaders face Pleasantville and St. Joseph this week.
7. Lenape (9) 18-5: Indians host Cherokee on Tuesday.
8. Mainland Reg. (10) 15-5: Mustangs play at Lower Cape May on Tuesday.
9. Middle Township (11) 18-4: Panthers beat Gloucester Catholic 54-24 Saturday.
10. Ocean City (7) 16-6: The Red Raiders are the No. 2 seed in South Jersey Group III.
11. Bishop Eustace (4) 16-6: Crusaders are the No. 3 seed in South Jersey Non-Public A.
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Cherry Hill East (1) 13-0
2. Egg Harbor Twp. (2) 9-1
3. St. Augustine (3) 6-2
4. Mainland Reg. (4) 12-2
5. Shawnee (5) 7-3-1
6. Haddonfield (6) 10-4
7. Cherokee (7) 8-3
8. Bishop Eustace (8) 9-2
9. Ocean City (9) 9-4
10. Southern Reg. (10) 13-1
11. Gloucester Cath. (11) 7-0
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Cherry Hill East (1) 11-0
2. Haddonfield (2) 9-2
3. Moorestown (4) 10-2
4. Mainland Reg. (3) 13-1
5. Ocean City (5) 9-2-1
6. Egg Harbor Twp. (6) 6-3-1
7. Shawnee (7) 8-4
8. Clearview Reg. (8) 8-1
9. Kingsway Reg. (9) 7-3
10. Cherokee (10) 7-4
11. Washington Twp. (11) 4-7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.