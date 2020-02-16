BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Camden (1) 20-1: Panthers took a 16-game winning streak into Sunday night’s game against Wildwood Catholic.

2. Moorestown (3) 21-1: Quakers play at Group I contender and No. 7 Burlington City on Tuesday.

3. Toms River North (4) 20-3: Mariner beat Central Jersey Group IV contender New Brunswick 82-67 Saturday.

4. Timber Creek (5) 18-3: Chargers are the No. 2 seed in South Jersey Group III

5. Paul VI (UR) 15-5: Eagles have won six straight, including a 47-45 win over Wildwood Catholic last Sunday.

6. Wildwood Catholic (2) 16-6: Ended a three-game skid with a win over Buena Regional on Wednesday.

7. Burlington City (UR) 19-2: Coach Paul Collins has 800 career wins.

8. St. Joseph (UR) 17-3: Wildcats enter the ranking after last Tuesday’s 66-58 win over Wildwood Catholic.

9. St. Augustine Prep (6) 19-5: Hermits are the Cape-Atlantic League American Division champions.

10. Haddonfield (7) 19-3: Bulldogs play at West Deptford in key Colonial Conference game Tuesday.

11. Mainland Reg. (11) 17-5: Mustangs are the CAL National Division champions.

Girls Basketball

1. Trenton Catholic (1) 20-1: Iron Mikes have won 15 straight.

2. Manchester Township (2) 20-3: The Hawks have won seven straight after a loss to Trenton Catholic.

3. Cherokee (3) 21-0: Chiefs beat Wildwood Catholic 43-32 on Saturday.

4. Paul VI (5) 19-2: Eagles have won eight straight.

5. Clearview Reg. (UR) 20-1: Pioneers lead Tri-County Royal Division.

6. Wildwood Catholic (6) 19-3: Crusaders face Pleasantville and St. Joseph this week.

7. Lenape (9) 18-5: Indians host Cherokee on Tuesday.

8. Mainland Reg. (10) 15-5: Mustangs play at Lower Cape May on Tuesday.

9. Middle Township (11) 18-4: Panthers beat Gloucester Catholic 54-24 Saturday.

10. Ocean City (7) 16-6: The Red Raiders are the No. 2 seed in South Jersey Group III.

11. Bishop Eustace (4) 16-6: Crusaders are the No. 3 seed in South Jersey Non-Public A.

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Cherry Hill East (1) 13-0

2. Egg Harbor Twp. (2) 9-1

3. St. Augustine (3) 6-2

4. Mainland Reg. (4) 12-2

5. Shawnee (5) 7-3-1

6. Haddonfield (6) 10-4

7. Cherokee (7) 8-3

8. Bishop Eustace (8) 9-2

9. Ocean City (9) 9-4

10. Southern Reg. (10) 13-1

11. Gloucester Cath. (11) 7-0

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Cherry Hill East (1) 11-0

2. Haddonfield (2) 9-2

3. Moorestown (4) 10-2

4. Mainland Reg. (3) 13-1

5. Ocean City (5) 9-2-1

6. Egg Harbor Twp. (6) 6-3-1

7. Shawnee (7) 8-4

8. Clearview Reg. (8) 8-1

9. Kingsway Reg. (9) 7-3

10. Cherokee (10) 7-4

11. Washington Twp. (11) 4-7

Tags

Load comments