Clearly, this is a kids’ coaster. But if you’re still a kid at heart, you’ll enjoy this — especially if you’re not brave enough for the Sea Serpent or Nor’Easter. My ride mate Colton, 8, from Las Vegas, said that he “likes that it spins around and has a sharp curve when it goes down.” His equally adorable but less chatty younger brother Connor, 4, said the ride was “pretty good!”
Breaking
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today