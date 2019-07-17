Moreys Wild whizzer

Clearly, this is a kids’ coaster. But if you’re still a kid at heart, you’ll enjoy this — especially if you’re not brave enough for the Sea Serpent or Nor’Easter. My ride mate Colton, 8, from Las Vegas, said that he “likes that it spins around and has a sharp curve when it goes down.” His equally adorable but less chatty younger brother Connor, 4, said the ride was “pretty good!”

